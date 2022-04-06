LATFOB 2022 presents Homeless in a Lincoln Navigator

Author Releases a Startling Memoir of the Ups and Downs of Life

How do we keep the faith when nothing is going as planned and everything is spiraling out of our control?” — Linda Bell Deruise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeless in a Lincoln Navigator is author Linda Bell Deruise’s fascinating recollection of her journey from her childhood to a fulfilling married life. Everything was going well so far. She had her own business, lived in Hawaii with her family, and was satisfied with her life. However, how did she end up homeless in California? When things go haywire and our ideals do not match with our reality, how do we retain our faith? When we’ve got a taste of all desirable things but are taken away in an instant, how do we pick ourselves back up?

“This is the first book in a long time that was so fascinating that I read it in one sitting! Linda Bell Deruise is a great woman of faith and shows how the walk of faith can be accompanied by miracles of guidance and provision. This lifted my faith more than any book I can remember! Yet, she also talks about the deep trials she and her family had to live through, like living out of their Lincoln!!!!! Faith works, God is a God of miracles, but that doesn't mean you won't go through tremendous tests. If you are being tested now READ THIS! Need a miracle of provision: read this book!” says Dea Warford, an Amazon customer.

Homeless in a Lincoln Navigator

Written by Linda Bell Deruise

E-book |

Paperback |

