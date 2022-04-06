2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Destiny Resolved
"You Have Already Come this Far in Life, Why Give Up Now?"
Say the magic words every day, “Thank you,” for whatever the situation, there’s a reason to be grateful. It changes the world.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever felt like the world has let you down? Life will throw you a million reasons to give up on your dreams, but whenever you wake up each day and all you can think about is the dream that is hidden deep inside you, then. That’s enough to keep the faith and believe in yourself. Aspiring author Tameika Francis shows readers that the only person standing between reality and making your dream come true is you in her moving book Destiny Resolved. Reading this well-penned book might be the beginning of a journey towards self-love and self-acceptance.
“The only person that stands between your reality and making your dream come true is you. Work hard, believe in yourself, because all you need is to believe and know that all things work together for your good. Sometimes the journey will be hard and seems impossible, but on your weakest days, just remember God is standing right there with you, and you can do all things through Him that strengthens you. Sabella knew in her heart and mind that she wanted to be a writer, to share her story with the world, she had all the reasons to give up, but she kept on believing and visualizing herself where she wanted to be. Don’t give up and never let anyone tell you you’re not good enough and you can’t make it, because once you believe, you will achieve.” — Tameika Francis in her book Destiny Resolved.
Tameika successfully relays her insightful and motivating words of encouragement to her readers, capturing the essence of writing this book. If comfort is a book, it would be this. Tameika Francis is a brilliant and self-taught individual who is passionate about life. She was born and raised in the Caribbean Island of Jamaica. Tameika has spent most of her life there in the cool countryside, in the parish of St. Catherine through the deep rural parts of Guy’s Hill. Ever since she was a child, she knew that she wanted to become a writer and has used every circumstance in her life to build one chapter at a time. She is a mother to a son who is as enthusiastic about life as her. Tameika is a nurse by profession and is very spiritual.
Her passion for writing comes from the pain she went through and hopes her story would be able to reach the whole world and would be inspired by this great masterpiece she has created. She now lives in New Jersey in the United States of America where she continues to thrive and be the best version of herself.
