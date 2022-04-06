LATFOB 2022 presents TITLE! First Year Calculus

Educator’s Textbook is Creative Learning in a Nutshell

Later in his life, he was declared Mathematics Professor Emeritus at Sonoma State University where he taught for 35 years. He retired in 1999 and with his wife,” — Clement E. Falbo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Clement E. Falbo takes readers 2,400 years back, when the Socratic Method was widely used when it came to learning. The Socratic Method is well and alive today and works as effectively as before. Although through the past decades, the Socratic Method has evolved into what we call the Inquiry-based Learning or the IBL. First Year Calculus: An Inquiry-based Learning Approach provides an explanation of what IBL is and how it can be

implemented in the course of Calculus. It consists of 25 chapters of learning the subject in an IBL approach, thus stimulating students’ creativity by eliminating lengthy lectures by the instructors and by maximizing student participation in the learning process instead. This scholastic publication evolved from notes taken by Dr. Falbo back in 1955 when he was still a student of Professor R.L Moore at the University of Texas, Austin. Today, Dr. Falbo

shares his notes to help learners and educators of the new generation.

Dr. Falbo got his PhD in Mathematics at the University of Texas, Austin in 1963. Later in his life, he was declared Mathematics Professor Emeritus at Sonoma State University where he taught for 35 years. He retired in 1999 and with his wife, served in the U.S Peace Corps in the African Nation of Zimbabwe. During their service, they taught mathematics and science to African high school students. Dr. Falbo is also the author of two other mathematical textbooks, Finite Mathematics Applied and Math Odyssey 2000.

First Year Calculus: An Inquiry-based Learning Approach

Written by Clement E. Falbo

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold. Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.