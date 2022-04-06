2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Stepping Stones
How Can I Change My Life And Start All Over?
The moment she lowered her head below the surface of the water, her face mask fastened, the breathing tube secured in her mouth, she entered a different dimension...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Phyllis Dubetsky will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Stepping Stones. An emotion-wrecking and expeditious story that narrates the unplanned and abrupt decisions of Gladys to leave her life in Florida and move to a remote island named Tortola in the British West Indies. The unexpected turnout of events happened that she embraced and faced as she could have imagined. Falling in love with the island did not stop her from being enticed by its beauty and environment.
— Phyllis Dubetsky
The author writes, “It was as if a new world had opened up for her. The moment she lowered her head below the surface of the water, her face mask fastened, the breathing tube secured in her mouth, she entered a different dimension, which, looking from above...”
“Stepping Stones was a welcome surprise during this dull time of COVID. The dialogue was clever; the plot interesting and fresh. I enjoyed every word and was disappointed when I finished. Looking forward to another novel by Phyllis Dubetsky soon!”
— Amazon Customer Review.
Phyllis Dubetsky had an extensive profession of journalism and media background. She is now happily retired and living in paradise.
