2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Color-Field Paintings
Evolution of Geometric Abstract Art: Seeing the Beauty of a Cosmic World
...one feels her embracing the intensity of color, movement, and tension and comes to recognize art’s capacity to evoke a visceral response.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the color-field and hard-edge geometric abstraction American paintings of the 1950s and 1960s, Color-Field Paintings showcases artist Fiore Ai’s experimentation and evolution in geometric abstract paintings from 1971 to 1974. This book is a collection of prints and paintings by the artist. The paintings depict translucent and prismatic light, with interplays of soft color gradations against hard edges and spatial divisions. They are at once subtle and bold, fluid and tense, moving across space that evokes a cosmic world.
— The US Review of Books
Then, it displays paintings of experimental colors and forms to designs from 1971 to 1972 and more complex styles from 1972 to 1974. Each painting image has text detailing the general and technical aspects of the work. The book concludes with the artist’s view of her hopes and next steps.
“Effortlessly reading and viewing Color-Field Paintings created a similar relaxation and brain-teasing feeling. As with most art, having the viewer categorize and disseminate the meaning or feeling is an individual experience.”
— Pacific Book Review.
“Ai’s Color-Field Paintings offers a conceptual and visual feast for art lovers, as well as inspirational and technical details for serious artists. Its descriptive words compliment her images and give insight into the technical complexity of creating each composition of shapes, waves, rays, prisms, light, and hue gradations.”
— Blue Ink Review.
Fiore Ai came to America from Beijing at the age of ten. She is a printmaker and artist that holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley; a Master’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles; and an M.F.A degree from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. She also taught at junior colleges in St. Louis, Missouri, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Color-Field Paintings
Written by: Fiore Ai
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.
