Christopher A. Newsome’s “Autobiography of a Mysterious Man” is a compelling narrative of a man’s journey in life
“Autobiography of a Mysterious Man” from Book Vine Press author Christopher A. Newsome is a fascinating account of the author’s life experiences.
I don’t know what to expect from this process of telling my story or how it will be received, but it came from my heart. I sincerely hope all who read it enjoy it.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Autobiography of a Mysterious Man”: a gripping memoir of the author’s journey—his downs and lows in life. This book tells a story of why he is considered ‘mysterious’ by the people around him. The author narrates his story, allowing readers of all ages to learn from his life experiences. “Autobiography of a Mysterious Man” is the creation of published author Christopher A. Newsome, a selector packer who loves to write. His interests include photography and movies.
— Christopher Newsome
Newsome writes, “‘Autobiography of a Mysterious Man’ is about one man’s story about how and why he was considered ‘mysterious’ to others. The book focuses on the man’s journey in life with specific personal experiences and influential people that had an effect on the man and shaped who he became.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Newsome’s new book is filled with life experiences of the author that ranges from good to bad, pleasant to unpleasant, and everywhere else in between.
Through this book, the author hopes that readers will be informed and know who the author is and they will learn a lot from the author’s life experiences.
From the author:
"Hello all, my name is Christopher Newsome. I, along with everyone on this earth have a story. Everyone’s story is unique and tailored for that specific individual. Each story is full of experiences that range from good to bad, pleasant to unpleasant, and everywhere else in between. This book “Autobiography of a Mysterious Man” is my story. I have always had an interest in writing and decided to try my hand at writing a book. I am by no means a professional writer but I just went for it and this is the result. I hope this book will inform people about who I am as a person and that it will bless others like myself who have gone through some of the same things I have. I don’t know what to expect from this process of telling my story or how it will be received, but it came from my heart. I sincerely hope all who read it enjoy it. Thank you!!!!"
Christopher A Newsome
For more information about the author and his books, check out his website:
http://autobiographyofmysteriousman.com/
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
BVP
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter