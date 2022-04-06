LATFOB 2022 presents The In-Between Artist: The Story of Tony D’Orazi
An Author’s Touching Tribute to a Talented and Ambitious Father and Twentieth Century Artist Afflicted with a Severe Mental Illness
My father’s story proves that if you have an undeniable talent, you can successfully achieve any goals you set, no matter what hurdles life might put in your way.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How much do you know about your father’s life prior to when he had you? Aspiring world-known author David F D’Orazi shares the inspiring story of his father, Tony D’Orazi’s successes and struggles as an influential twentieth-century artist in a detailed first-ever biography titled The In-Between Artist: The Story of Tony D'Orazi. Tony’s “starting from the bottom now we’re here” story of success will start a fire of passion in readers who are still looking for things they are not passionate about and rekindle the old flame of determination in artists who are on the brink of burning out — a moving memoir about art, passion, triumphs, and battles.
— Preface from The In-Between Artist: The Story of Tony D’Orazi
The In-Between Artist: The Story of Tony D’Orazi is from Tony’s early years as a child prodigy in Missoula, Montana to his admirable ascension into an award-winning artist by way of New York City and Chicago and his days working for Disney to ultimately becoming the radio and television personality popularly known as Uncle Tony O’Dare. “The first cartoonist of the air”. Tony’s personal struggles repeatedly attempted to thwart his artistic ambitions, but his unrelenting passion for art would always find a way to persevere.
Along his rise to stardom, Tony would also have a chance to meet his true love, whom he formed a vaudeville act with. This act was entertaining enough for them to gather entertaining crowds across America. From that point, he became a loving husband and father of four, who constantly struggled to find the perfect balance between his role as a visual artist and family man, all while battling severe bouts of mental illness. This is a written portrait of an artist and entertainer which also includes later chapters of his life. In the end, amidst all the various roles he played and the countless hurdles he faced, Tony D’Orazi remained an artist in-between. His story proves that no matter what obstacles and challenges he faced, his art always found a way.
The In-Between Artist: The Story of Tony D'Orazi
Written by: David F. D’Orazi
