LATFOB 2022 presents Barefoot to Boardroom!

Author Shares His Testimonies of Faith through Memoir

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good shoes take us to good places. However, how far can we go if we were born and raised with none? Barefoot to Boardroom is a story of Dr. Leon Higgs’ journey from an unshod young boy in The Bahamas to an accomplished and inspiring educator in the U.S.

Dr. Higgs has walked the rough roads towards prosperity without any shoes to protect his soles but with faith that shielded his soul. Thus, Dr. Higgs, despite all the wounds he had endured to get to where he has dreamt of, leaves behind a trail for others to tread.

Dr. Higgs was born in a small village in The Bahamas. He was a young boy with a bursting spirit that longed for adventures, but his impoverished life presented him with only two choices – to be a farmer or a fisherman – but God had other plans for him, and he let God direct his life. Strengthened by his faith and nurtured with influential and supportive people, Dr. Higgs left his island and returned bearing good fruits that would serve his countrymen.

An amazon customer named Kenisha Hanson stated, “... If I was ever looking for inspiration through the life of someone alive today, Dr. Leon Higgs is the perfect candidate...”

Barefoot to Boardroom

Written by Dr. Leon Higgs

