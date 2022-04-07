Justin Payette Joins Flats or Spikes
Justin Payette PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS has joined Flats or Spikes as a sports physical therapy and strength and conditioning program expert.
Justin’s clinical experience and academic acumen in sports therapy and strength training are exactly what we need at Flats or Spikes to get endurance athletes the help they need.”CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flats or Spikes, Inc. has announced that Justin Payette PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS has joined Flats or Spikes as a sports physical therapy and strength and conditioning program expert. Flats or Spikes is building the world's first digital running program integrating expertise in running, sports therapy, endurance nutrition, and sports medicine in a single platform. Justin has over 10 years of experience in clinical physical therapy, has contributed to multiple research studies that focus on the assessment and management of athlete injury, and specializes in biomechanics, rehabilitation, and applied kinesiology. He is the Director for the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Sports Physical Therapy Residency Program, participates in UIC’s Physical Therapy Faculty Practice, and is a faculty member in UIC’s Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program.
— Paul S Miller, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder
“Justin’s clinical experience and academic acumen in sports therapy and strength training are exactly what we need at Flats or Spikes to get endurance athletes the help they need.” says Paul S Miller, PhD CEO and Co-Founder. “Sports therapy protocols are critical to preventive maintenance and preventing injury. Justin is helping us create intelligent systems that really work for hotspot management. Therapy protocols are directly integrated into daily training managed by Flats or Spikes coaches.”
Justin says, “Joining Flats or Spikes is really exciting. I find endurance athletes to be extremely dedicated. Many times, these athletes are more likely to push through their pain instead of addressing it early. If not addressed, these pains can lead to more serious injury that can ultimately take them out of their training, which is when I usually end up seeing them. Helping Flats or Spikes build injury prevention into the platform is going to help reduce the chances of serious injury and lengthy rehabilitation."
“Justin brings a wealth of clinical and research-level experience that helps us to not only create incredible science-based therapy systems but also to build systems that are critical for both endurance athletes and physical therapists.” Brent Trenhaile Co-founder and COO of Flats or Spikes adds.
Flats or Spikes is currently completing an alpha program and beginning a public beta program aimed for the end of April, 2022. Runners will get access to a modern approach to coach-runner communication, personalized training plans, integrated science-based analytics, tailored nutrition requirements based on athlete workload, and sports therapy-based hot-spot management systems to reduce the chance of injury. “Join our beta program and be a part of building a new, personalized human running experience at Flats or Spikes in April.” Paul says.
About Flats or Spikes
Flats or Spikes, Inc. specializes in integrating domain expertise and intelligent systems to create science-based applications that people love. We work to build products that people use everyday. Our applications create understanding from data and build community through perseverance. We believe in building quality of life for all while everyone continually improves.
Paul Miller
Flats or Spikes
+1 217-305-1415
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other