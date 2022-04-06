Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,199 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

SB 797, PN 1552 (Robinson) – An Act amending the act of December 20, 2000 (P.L.949, No.130), known as the Neighborhood Improvement District Act, further providing for definitions, for creation of neighborhood improvement district and for powers of neighborhood improvement district management association. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1184, PN 2928 (Moul) – Allows boroughs to form from any type of municipality, not just townships. Additionally, the underlying bill makes a number of technical amendments to the Borough Code, and replaces the current provisions in the code regarding accumulation and collection of garbage and other materials with a new chapter on Solid Waste Collection and Disposition. Senator Kearny offered amendment A03916 which deletes provisions of the bill that authorize the creation of boroughs out of the territory of any political subdivision. Currently, the Borough Code provides procedures for the creation of boroughs from a first or second class township. The amendment failed by a vote of 21-27. The bill was approved by a vote of 27-21.

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.