Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

SB 797, PN 1552 (Robinson) – An Act amending the act of December 20, 2000 (P.L.949, No.130), known as the Neighborhood Improvement District Act, further providing for definitions, for creation of neighborhood improvement district and for powers of neighborhood improvement district management association. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1184, PN 2928 (Moul) – Allows boroughs to form from any type of municipality, not just townships. Additionally, the underlying bill makes a number of technical amendments to the Borough Code, and replaces the current provisions in the code regarding accumulation and collection of garbage and other materials with a new chapter on Solid Waste Collection and Disposition. Senator Kearny offered amendment A03916 which deletes provisions of the bill that authorize the creation of boroughs out of the territory of any political subdivision. Currently, the Borough Code provides procedures for the creation of boroughs from a first or second class township. The amendment failed by a vote of 21-27. The bill was approved by a vote of 27-21.