Paxis Unveils its Next Generation Backpack: The Twin Lakes Model Allows Internal Access Without Removing Your Backpack
Patented Technology Promises Game-Changing Utility and Convenience for Travel, Hiking, Fishing, Photography and Other ActivitiesEASTSOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paxis has integrated its patented Arc Swing Technology into a new backpack model called Twin Lakes, featuring four different, nature-inspired styles. Twin Lakes is the next generation of Paxis’ critically acclaimed backpack, replacing the sold-out first generation Mt. Pickett model, and offers technical updates to ergonomics and materials. The Arc Swing Technology delivers one of the most useful innovations to the backpack and travel bag industry since the introduction of modern materials twenty years ago. The patented technology, which has seen press coverage by Popular Mechanics, Business Insider, and highly favored reviews from consumers and influencers, gives easy access to items stored in the pack via a rotational compartment that can swing around the waist from the back to the front. This means that you can access gear in the compartment without having to take off the entire pack. “I needed to solve a problem,” stated the inventor, Paul Vierthaler, an avid catch-and-release trout fisherman. “In the stream, I needed fast, easy, and quiet access to my critical gear without removing my pack. I couldn’t find a good solution so I built one… in my garage.” Twin Lakes is the functional response to the problem of access and accessibility.
A Growing Range of Applications and Uses
Already enthusiasts of the Paxis backpack have found applications for fly fishing, photography, and hiking, citing the pack as a success and game-changer. “We’ve seen the pack used in many different ways aside from the conventional,” says marketing director Alex Wolf. “Paxis is now garnering support from new moms and dads, dog walkers/trainers, and also people with physical limitations. In all cases, having the ability to leave your pack on and easily access tools, a baby bottle, snack, medication, ID, plane ticket, binoculars, or anything important is a legitimate and helpful innovation.” To see the pack in action, visit the Paxis website at www.paxispax.com.
About Paxis
Born in the rugged Pacific Northwest, Paxis® was founded by outdoor enthusiasts and travelers, Paul and Cathy Vierthaler, who understand the need for quick access to their gear without the hassle of removing your backpack.
