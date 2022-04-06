Fort Myers Pressure Washing Company Exposes the Truth About Exterior Cleaning
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather heats up, so do the weekend warriors on the prowl looking for quick, easy money by doing less than stellar pressure washing in Fort Myers. They ascend on one house after the other using high-pressure sales tactics to get on-the-spot work. Unfortunately, such pressure washers may be one "yes" away from damaging customers' property. Therefore, our Fort Myers exterior cleaning company wants to make customers aware of what to expect and not to expect from pressure washing. This will allow them to distinguish the pros from the amateurs.
For over 20 years, Fort Myers Pressure Washing has provided homes and businesses in Fort Myers and surrounding cities with superb exterior cleaning services. They use a state-of-the-art cleaning system known as a soft wash which uses low-powered pressure systems and safe detergents to clean some of the grimiest surfaces. The pressure washing is done with less than 500 PSI which is about the rate of a high-powered garden hose. This low pressure keeps the exterior surfaces safe from harm while gently cleaning dirt and grime.
So what attracts these weekend warriors to homeowners? Most will be scoping the neighborhood looking for homes with lots of dirt on them. But they will also be looking for dirty driveways, decks, and other surfaces. They will even look for traces of black algae or moss on roofs. While these are surfaces that all pressure washers target, amateurs using low-quality equipment can cause severe damage to these areas. For instance, decks or painted surfaces of the home must be treated with care. Powerful pressure systems can knock the paint off these surfaces and, once the house dries, can leave terrible results. Unfortunately, if there is lead in the paint, this could also create an environmental hazard that homeowners will be responsible for cleaning up and disposing of properly. An abatement team will have to clear the paint chippings, and the cost of securing one isn't cheap. Keep in mind that amateurs' damage may also result in fines for the homeowner. So, using the services of power washing companies that aren't qualified to do the work could run a homeowner upwards of $10,000 or more to correct all of their mistakes.
Some homeowners may not choose a professional or an amateur and may opt to turn their cleaning project into a DIY job. While this could be a good idea if DIYers have experience, this is not such a good idea if they don't. They may think “how hard can it be to shoot water at a house?” Pressure washing may not seem like it could cause damage, but it can. Even though it may be hard to tell at first, there are numerous damages that unprofessional pressure washing can cause. As mentioned before, it can chip paint.
Additionally, it can knock shingles off the roof. Another problem that may not be so apparent is that the power of the wrong pressure washer can start to cause mildew problems, which could erode the interior walls from the outside. So while the process looks easy, the damages an amateur can cause are substantial.
Another problem with unprofessional pressure washers is that they believe that bleach helps remove caked-on dirt and grime. Unfortunately, bleach is a very harsh product and can damage the home and plants around the house. A professional will use a cleaning solution that is much more environmentally friendly.
While it may be tempting to save a few bucks by hiring neighborhood youth or even trying to turn pressure washing into a weekend DIY project, the damage it could cause is not worth it. Fort Myers Pressure Washing Services professionals suggest that homeowners fight the urge to save a few bucks and instead invest in a professional service. This will eliminate many problems, including personal liability for injuries that the amateur crew may sustain by working on a cleaning project. Damages aren't limited to the property. If an uninsured crew member gets injured on a homeowner's property, the homeowner may have to pay their medical bills. It does sound unfair, but this is a real possibility. If homeowners want the job done right, it's best to leave this project to the experts.
ABOUT FORT MYERS PRESSURE WASHING SERVICES
Fort Myers Pressure Washing Services is a company that has operated in Fort Myers and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. They offer various pressure washing services such as roof cleaning, house pressure washing, gutter cleaning, paver and sealing cleaning, and commercial pressure washing services. Their office location is at 12185 Dayton Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907. For more information about their company, visit https://fortmyerspressurewashingservices.com/ or call (239) 356-1899.
