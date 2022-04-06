Visit MHP Launches #TimeForTherapy, A Free Therapy Campaign On World Health Day 2022
On World Health Day, we are excited to launch the #TimeForTherapy campaign. We urge you to get registered for a free therapy session and share the link to help as many people as possible.”MUMBAI, INDIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit a Mental Health Practitioner (Visit MHP) platform is launching a free therapy campaign called #TimeForTherapy for people suffering from anxiety due to the pandemic with the assistance of psychologists trained and certified by ICHARS(Institute of Clinical Hypnosis and Related Sciences) this World Health Day on the 7th of April 2022.
— Mr. Nitin Shah, CEO of ICHARS
On World Health Day 2022, Visit MHP aims to normalise visiting a mental health practitioner even before people reach the stage of disorder. It’s high time that everyone began treating mental health problems the way they treat physical illnesses. There is still a lot of stigma surrounding therapy, which stems from misconceptions about depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other issues. #TimeForTherapy is a completely free initiative that makes therapy easily available and accessible for those in need. The campaign aspires to take us one step closer to achieving our goal of helping those who are either in search of care for psychological and behavioural issues such as stress, grief, burnout, anxiety, and sleep disorders caused by the pandemic.
With the help of ICHARS, highly qualified professionals will provide their services free of charge to people who become a member on the Visit MHP platform and fill the registration form of the #TimeForTherapy campaign. The form will be available on the VisitMHP website from 7th April 2022 to 20th April 2022. All the registered members will be notified via mail and the therapy sessions will begin from the 24th of April.
Visit MHP founder Nitin Shah said, “We have received a lot of support from thousands of people who have benefited from our Visit MHP platform, and we are constantly working to become a one-stop mental health solution for psychologists, students, and individuals who understand the importance of mental wellbeing today. On this World Health Day, we are excited to launch the #TimeForTherapy campaign. If you are someone who is experiencing mental health issues or if you have a loved one in need of therapy, we highly urge you to get registered for a free therapy session and share the registration link to help as many people as possible.”
About ICHARS
ICHARS is dedicated to enabling coaches and mental health practitioners to create a happier, healthier, more fulfilling world by helping them develop advanced coaching and therapeutic skills with comprehensive, step-by-step training.
About VISIT MHP
Visit MHP is a platform designed to help and connect individuals, psychologists, and other mental health service providers. It is an initiative to spread awareness about the importance of visiting a mental health practitioner even before reaching the stage of disorders.
Divanshi Negi
ICHARS
divanshi.negi08@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn