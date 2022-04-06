Candy With a Twist Launches Custom Graduation Line of Products
Candy with a Twist launches a limited-run product for the graduating class of 2022.MIDDLESEX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candy with a Twist is launching a limited run of their signature Design-Your-Own candy for the graduating class of 2022. Honor the graduate in your life by printing their face, their school’s logo, or a congratulatory message on marshmallows, graham crackers, and s’mores kits.
Our Custom Printed Graduation Candy is the perfect unique party favor for graduation parties. Customers can customize Candy with a Twist Graham Crackers, S’mores Kits, and our signature ImageMallows®. They simply have to upload the graphic they would like printed on the treat; for example, a picture of the graduate’s face or their school’s mascot; and place the order. Candy with a Twist will take care of the rest.
Each product is available exclusively on Candy with a Twist’s website. Each order comes with 12 pieces of the treat of your choice.
Candy with a Twist currently requires a minimum of 5-7 BUSINESS DAYS lead time before your order will be ready to ship from our facility. Please also allow an additional 2-5 business days for transit time.
Pricing Information:
ImageMallows® cost $1.95 per individual marshmallow.
Graham Crackers cost $13.50 per 12 individually wrapped sets of 2 (1 printed & 1 blank packaged together).
S’mores Kits cost $6.95 per package, includes a 2” personalized marshmallow with your partner’s face, a generous portion of delicious chocolate of your choosing (plain chocolate or dark chocolate), and four graham cracker squares.
Each Candy with a Twist custom printed goodie is made with FDA-approved edible inks to ensure it is safe and delicious to eat. Each custom printed treat is individually wrapped, meaning it’ll arrive intact and stay fresh longer. Your image or message will be printed directly on the product, making the artwork vibrant and memorable.
About Candy with a Twist
As seen in InStyle, BizBash, and on the Today Show, Candy with a Twist is a confectionary boutique for all things sweet and unique! We are the premier provider of custom photo and logo marshmallows. Our products are truly one of a kind because you provide the design. Our edible corporate gifts, promotional products, and party favors will leave a sweet and lasting impression.
Matthew Moorhead
Sagapixel
+1 856-701-7947
email us here