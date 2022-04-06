BVM Helped 108 Clients Rank Better in Google in 2021

One of the Texas’ top companies specializing in SEO has helped a plethora of clients rise in the search engines in the past year.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, more than 66 percent of people do research online before purchasing a product or service, making it vitally important for businesses of all sizes to be found in search engines. That’s why representatives with Brazos Valley Marketing (BVM) are proud to announce today that it helped 108 clients rank better in Google in 2021.

“Helping our clients succeed and achieve their goals is at the heart of what we do, so we are excited that through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellent customer service, we were able to help 108 clients rank better in Google,” said Dustin Ogle, founder, and owner of BVM, a company that has historically provided Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services to businesses in 11 cities in Texas (Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, Lubbock, Plano, San Antonio, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands).

Ogle explained that SEO is important for small businesses because well-optimized sites receive increased traffic over time, which results in more leads and sales. Without SEO, searchers won’t be able to find the small business website.

SEO is no longer about manipulating search algorithms for rankings on the first page. Recent data shows that more than ever before, search engines are on the upward trend towards identifying websites that provide a useful, educational, or entertainment experience, basically to where the users of the site and users of Google are satisfied with real content.

In fact, search engines are on the upward trend towards identifying websites that provide a useful, educational, or entertainment experience.

“This basically means that the content on a businesses’ website has to be where the users of the site and users of Google are satisfied with real content,” Ogle said. “The business environment is more competitive than ever before, and businesses that will thrive now and years down the road will be the ones that are ranked high in the search engines, which drives high-quality and free traffic to their website. We are so excited to help multiple clients rank high in Google in 2021 and we look forward to helping more companies do the same in 2022 and beyond.”

Learn more about BVM and its services on https://brazosvalleymarketing.com/seo and https://www.brazosvalleymarketing.com/blog

###

About BVM:

BVM was founded with the local business owner in Houston and Sugar Land, TX in mind, and helps both those starting and those already established take their business to the next level through web design, lead generation, unquiet content generation, SEO and more.

Contact Details:

5850 San Felipe Street

Suite 500

Houston, TX 77057

Email: dustin@brazosvalleymarketing.com