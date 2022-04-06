Submit Release
Attorney General Slatery Names Dianna Baker Shew Chief Deputy

Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today announced that Senior Assistant Attorney General Dianna Baker Shew will assume the role of Chief Deputy.

As Chief Deputy, Shew will coordinate and oversee the substantive legal work of all four sections of the office.

“Dianna’s high-level management and civil litigation experience makes her a natural fit for our leadership team,” said General Slatery.

Shew joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2018 and has managed high-profile cases and complex litigation for the state. She was named Senior Assistant Attorney General in 2019.

Prior to joining the Office, Shew was Associate General Counsel at CoreCivic, Inc. where she managed litigation and the investigative staff. She was a partner at Stites & Harbison, PLLC before joining CoreCivic.

Shew is also an active member of the Kingston Springs community where she has served on the Regional Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. She is a member of the Kingston Springs United Methodist Church.

Shew graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Law. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

#22-09:  Attorney General Slatery Names Dianna Baker Shew Chief Deputy

Attorney General Slatery Names Dianna Baker Shew Chief Deputy

