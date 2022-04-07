We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in North Miami Beach, Florida
Agency Owner Philip Schneck has called Miami home for 30 years. He’s worked in the insurance industry for 18 years, most recently with an independent property and casualty agency.
“I’ve always had the ambition to own my own book of business as well as my own agency,” Schneck says. “We Insure allows me to come on board with immediate access to an extensive list of top carriers while also providing me with the tools and ongoing training and support to help me achieve my dream.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “With his many years of experience, Philip could have chosen to launch his new agency independently, but for all the reasons he mentioned, he chose to partner with We Insure. We believe that’s a testament to our capabilities.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
