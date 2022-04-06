Idaho Travel Council Announces March MeetingMar08

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell Idaho Tourism 208.287.0781 laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces March Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (March 8, 2022) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Tuesday, March 15, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. MST. In-person attendance is available at Idaho Commerce in the Sawtooth conference room (Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, Boise).

Agenda items include changes to the ITC Grant Handbook, lodging and agency co-op updates, feedback from the completed Tourism Tours and any new business.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

###