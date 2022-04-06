Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,183 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Travel Council Announces March MeetingMar08

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell Idaho Tourism 208.287.0781 laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces March Meeting 

BOISE, Idaho (March 8, 2022) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Tuesday, March 15, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. MST. In-person attendance is available at Idaho Commerce in the Sawtooth conference room (Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, Boise).

Agenda items include changes to the ITC Grant Handbook, lodging and agency co-op updates, feedback from the completed Tourism Tours and any new business. 

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

###

You just read:

Idaho Travel Council Announces March MeetingMar08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.