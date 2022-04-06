The Low-Code Development Platform market spurring growth to reduce IT expenditure and improves information structure
TEXAS, US, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global low-code development market has the potential to grow with USD 48.2 billion with bolstering CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The emerging penetration of smartphones, growing web, and mobile-based apps are propelling the market share of the global low-code development market.
The low-code development field has very significant market potential. Most global companies are digitizing their businesses. They are using software to simplify operations, establish new distribution channels, improve customer experience, and create new products and services.
Additionally, the low-code development platform also simplifies the integration and application of other applications and cloud services. Therefore, the adoption of a low-code development platform helps in acquiring the needs of today’s enterprises for high efficiency and agility.
Moreover, low-code development tools will further enhance the functions of programming and expansion, provide convenience for connecting various hardware devices, build a bridge between enterprise software and intelligent hardware, and help the industrial internet land quickly.
Component overview in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market:
Based on the component, the global low-code development platform market categorized into Platform and Services. The services segment accounted for the largest share in the global low-code development platform market. It is due to the rising adoption of integrated services by IT companies to replace coding or reduce the writing process. It helps in understanding the technical work quickly for non-technical employees and, thus, improves the functions of the companies.
Application Type overview in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market
Based on the application type, the global low-code development platform market segmented into Web-based, Mobile-based, Desktop, and Server-based. The web-based segment generated the most significant revenue in recent years, and it expected that it would remain at the same level during the low-code development platform market forecast. The growth is attributed to the adoption of smartphones, penetration of the internet, and the need for low-code development. It helps in maintaining the friendly user interface and provide better functions.
Organization Type overview in the Global Low-Code Development Market:
Based on the organization size, the global low-code development platform market bifurcated into SMEs and Large Enterprises. Large enterprise dominates the market of low-code development platform automation in the forecast period from 2020-2027. Large-scale enterprises adopt various software solutions to reduce the risk associated with infrastructure, security risk, and also reduce the cost of IT services. Thus, large enterprises are bolstering the market demand for the global low-code development market.
End-Use overview in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market:
Based on the end-use, the global low-code development platform market classified into BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others. The BFSI segment accounts for the largest share in the global low-code development platform market and will continue to grow in the forecast period from 2020-2027. It owes to enhance the functions and operations of the bank and provide better financial solutions and services to the customer are raising the need for the global low-code development platform.
Region overview in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market:
Based on geography, the global low-code development platform market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is bolstering the market share for the global low-code development platform. It is mainly due to the changing technology; the adoption of various software solutions to reduce the hardware functions is deriving the market growth of the North American market.
Global Low-Code Development Platform Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Appian, Oracle, Pegasystems, Magic Software Enterprises, AgilePoint, OutSystems, Zoho, Quick Base, LANSA, Fujitsu RunMyProcess, Netcall, WaveMaker, K2 and others key players in the global low-code development platform market.
Region overview in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market:
Global Low-Code Development Platform Market: Competitive Landscape:
