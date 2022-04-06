The Smart Greenhouse market fuelling the market growth in the wake of increasing population and technology advancement
TEXAS, US, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart greenhouse market has the potential to grow with USD 3.38 billion and with an average CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The factors driving the market demand for the global smart greenhouse market are emerging demand for indoor farming, rising population demanding more vegetables and fruits, coupled with sensors and other equipment used for cultivating fruits and vegetables.
Smart greenhouse refers to a glass greenhouse with strong environmental control capabilities. The greenhouse, generally equipped with a system that can adjust the temperature, light, humidity, and ventilation inside the glass greenhouse can affect the parameters of healthy plant growth requirements.
This glass greenhouse with a brain is called a smart glass greenhouse. The standard glass greenhouse supporting systems include an external shading system, an internal shading system, a roof skylight ventilation system, a forced cooling fan ventilation system, a fill light system, a carbon dioxide generator system, etc. The fully automatic greenhouse means that these systems realize all automated and mechanized operation without the intervention of external human force.
Moreover, the smart glass greenhouse control system embeds the greenhouse controller into the “greenhouse control logic software system.” It is the most critical technology of the greenhouse control system. It directly determines whether the greenhouse automatic control system can achieve an unattended automatic control Level as it is the core indicator for evaluating the advanced nature of a greenhouse control system.
Technology overview in the Global Smart Greenhouse Market:
Based on the technology, the global smart greenhouse market segmented into HVAC, LED Grow Light, Communication Technology, Irrigation System, Material Handling, Valves and Pumps, Control System, Others. The HVAC captures the largest segment in the global smart greenhouse market. The temperature control is essential to ensure that the machine operates at the specified temperature and humidity to achieve the best production efficiency and extend the service life. Temperature control is also necessary to ensure the quality of the fruits and vegetables and helps in growing faster. Moreover, temperature control is also essential to ensure that the working environment meets occupational safety standards. The combination of high-quality HEPA (High-efficiency particulate air Filter) in the HVAC system can provide the effective removal of pollutants and tiny particles in the air. Therefore, HVAC will fuel the market demand for the global smart greenhouse market.
Type overview in the Global Smart Greenhouse Market:
Based on the type, the global smart greenhouse market bifurcated into Hydroponic, Non-Hydroponic. The hydroponic segment has the largest market share in the worldwide smart greenhouse market. Hydroponics is a production method in which plants are grown in a nutrient solution, not in soil. Smart greenhouses based on hydroponic technology use sand, pebbles, or sawdust as a substrate because they have a high water storage capacity.
Region Overview in the Global Smart Greenhouse Market:
Based on geography, the global Smart Greenhouse market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The European region expected to hold the largest share of the global smart greenhouse market. The continued growth of the European population has led to an increase in the region’s imports of frozen fruits and vegetables from Africa and Asia. Indoor gardening has gained momentum in some major countries in the area, where fresh gardening products come from local farms. It expected that shortly, this factor would bring massive demand for controlled environmental agriculture in Europe. Europe is implementing a large number of smart greenhouse projects as well.
Global Smart Greenhouse Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Nexus Corporation, Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon, Rough Brothers, Inc., GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Sensaphone, Cultivar Ltd., Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow and others are key players in the global smart greenhouse market.
Divyansh Jain
