Creative Stream Marketing Launches New B2B Tech SEO Service
Creative Stream Marketing Logo
The new SEO service will supplement the company’s current marketing services and help its clients improve their online presence and increase lead generation.
Our passion is to always do what is best for our clients. We feel we can offer a better, more honest version of SEO that doesn’t cheat clients and brings tangible results.”YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Stream Marketing, an expert digital marketing agency for B2B tech companies, announced the launch of a new B2B tech marketing SEO service. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) involves the ongoing effort to make website pages rank as high as possible in online search results. The goal is to boost organic traffic from search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo.
— John Centofanti, Marketing Strategist, Creative Stream Marketing
Creative Stream Marketing already incorporates many SEO best practices into client projects. The company offers branding, content writing, email marketing, graphic design, web design, and social media marketing to its B2B tech clients. The addition of SEO will enhance and supplement many of these current services.
Sam Hoffman, Director of Marketing Operations for Creative Stream Marketing stated, “One of the fastest ways to grow your business is to increase lead generation. That starts by increasing website traffic. However, you don’t just want any traffic. You need to produce content to attract your target audiences. This is a core part of our service today. But we realized we could take our efforts to the next level and produce greater results for our clients.”
Creative Stream Marketing uses a proven branding process as a foundation for all of its marketing efforts. That process will remain at the foundation of all its services. Moving forward, SEO will become the primary cornerstone in building out client content marketing strategies.
“This new service feels like a very natural progression,” commented John Centofanti, Marketing Strategist, Creative Stream Marketing. “We believe it will position our clients to achieve their growth goals faster.”
The new service will start with in-depth competitive research. Then ongoing keyword research and analysis will support other content marketing efforts. A robust link-building strategy, page optimization, and technical SEO enhancement will round out the service.
Untrustworthy SEO companies who practice black hat SEO strategies and charge unfair rates have tainted the industry. For that reason, some B2B technology marketing departments may be hesitant to add an SEO service. These negative perceptions are a major reason why Creative Stream Marketing didn’t previously offer SEO. However, the company realized it can offer more value to its clients through this new service.
Centofanti mentioned, “I am not a fan of SEO companies who make lofty promises on increasing page rank. After all, getting to the top page of Google doesn’t matter if your bounce rate is 100 percent. At the same time, our passion is to always do what is best for our clients. We feel we can offer a better, more honest version of SEO that doesn’t cheat clients and brings tangible results.”
Hoffman added, “We don’t plan to become a pure B2B SEO agency. We are digital marketers. Our goal is not to just boost metrics so we can pat ourselves on the back. If clients aren’t getting results that are in line with their goals, then we aren’t doing our job.”
Creative Stream Marketing will always strictly adhere to all SEO best practices and guidelines. The company’s pricing is also designed so that every cent will be used for its intended purpose.
To learn more about Creative Stream Marketing, visit the company about page or call (330) 333-2738.
About Creative Stream Marketing
Creative Stream Marketing has been helping retail technology and B2B software companies beat their giants since 2006. Creative Stream Marketing fully partners with its clients and guides their marketing efforts to help them grow.
Founded in Youngstown, OH, the company has always been fully remote and has partnered with over 150 clients throughout the US. Creative Stream Marketing’s capabilities span everything from marketing strategy and branding to content creation and web and graphic design.
John Centofanti
Creative Stream Marketing
+1 330-333-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other