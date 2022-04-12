Methanol Institute Welcomes ControlRooms as Association's Newest Member
AI-powered monitoring and troubleshooting tool for chemical plant operators helps prevent system failures and unplanned downtime
ControlRooms’ AI-powered monitoring and troubleshooting tool helps ensure uptime and production goals in methanol plants globally through highly visual, real-time AI technology”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome ControlRooms as our newest member company. ControlRooms is the AI-powered monitoring and collaboration tool for critical infrastructure. Its SaaS application is used by chemical plants to reduce unplanned outages by monitoring plant operations in real-time and facilitating troubleshooting among operations, engineering, reliability, security and business teams.
Using advanced monitoring technology, ControlRooms identifies and flags anomalies in real-time, helping plants operate at desired capacity. By giving operators better insights, ControlRooms helps enable faster, smarter decision-making, which helps prevent system failures and associated downtime.
MI CEO Gregory Dolan stated, "MI is pleased to welcome Control Rooms as our newest member. ControlRooms’ AI-powered monitoring and troubleshooting tool helps ensure uptime and production goals in methanol plants globally through highly visual, real-time AI technology."
In addition to enabling faster anomaly detection and troubleshooting for operators, ControlRooms enables real-time collaboration between engineering and operations by making it easy for information to be shared instantly so issues can be identified and resolved.
"Methanol is a key building block in hundreds of products we use daily,” said Omar A. Talib, President of ControlRooms. “With the global surge in natural gas feedstock prices, avoiding unexpected downtime is critical. We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute and look forward to helping members meet their uptime and production goals.”
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
About ControlRooms
Headquartered in Austin, TX, ControlRooms is an AI-powered monitoring and troubleshooting tool for chemical plant operators and engineers to meet their uptime goals. ControlRooms reduces trips and unplanned downtime, while simplifying and streamlining shift transitions. With fast and highly visual anomaly detection, ControlRooms makes real-time troubleshooting easy. ControlRooms’ secure, cloud-based solution is available to try at controlrooms.ai.
