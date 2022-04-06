Report of a possible housing cooldown is good news for buyers and investors, says NRIA.
In an up or a down market, people need a place to live. Keep investing, and you keep the market moving.”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, announces that a new report warning of a housing cooldown is good news for buyers and investors. Despite market ups and downs, real estate has consistently been a sound long-term investment, the Secaucus-based NRIA reports.
As the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas report warns that housing prices “appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals,” many in the media are calling these findings evidence that a housing bubble is about to burst.
However, real estate developer NRIA declares that a shift in the market is a positive for buyers and investors, as today’s rising interest rates may be the first step towards lowering prices, increasing inventory, and reducing the current housing crisis.
Real estate has historically been a sound investment that grows, even in volatile markets, NRIA says. With its time-tested history of rebounding after economic downturns, real estate brings the bonus of an opportunity for consistent rental income, even in tough economic times.
Despite the risks that come with most investments, the rewards of real estate investment greatly outweigh the risks when you take the long view. Famed billionaire Andrew Carnegie said that most wealth is built by investing in real estate, and today’s experts agree.
We shouldn’t look at the new reports as signs of a housing crash, says NRIA, but a step towards a much-needed market cooldown. As prices lower, inventory increases and new opportunities for buyers and investors grow.
Glenn La Mattina, Chief Operating Officer of NRIA, explains more about why real estate is a safe investment, despite market volatility.
“Most real estate investments are good investments,” La Mattina says. “In an up or a down market, people need a place to live. Keep investing, and you keep the market moving.”
La Mattina underscores the truth of investing, that it is good for our economy. Investment increases the country’s overall gross domestic product, inducing economic prosperity and development.
When you choose to invest in real estate, he says, your investments are doing good for more than just your pocketbook.
About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.
For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.
