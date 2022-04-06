Submit Release
Stephen Mercurio Appointed as CEO of AKUA Behavioral Health

AKUA Behavioral Health, the parent company of AKUA Mind & Body, announces the appointment of Stephen Mercurio as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Since the day he joined AKUA over seven years ago, Stephen has proven himself to be incredibly caring, focused, and hard-working. We are excited to see how AKUA will grow under his leadership.”
— Kenny Dewan, Founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Mercurio Appointed as CEO of AKUA Behavioral Health

AKUA Behavioral Health, the parent company of AKUA Mind & Body, is excited to announce the appointment of Stephen Mercurio as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2022. As part of this transition Founder Kenny Dewan is stepping down as CEO to focus on a role he truly loves, being the “Number 1 Fan of the AKUA Team.”

AKUA Behavioral Health will be in good hands with Stephen, who has over a decade of hands-on managerial experience working in the behavioral health and treatment industry. Stephen’s past positions in this field have included Case Manager, Director of Academic Development, Program Director, Executive Director, Director of Operations, COO, and President. In the seven years he has been at AKUA, Stephen has played a dynamic role in the leadership group and, with his unwavering commitment to all those seeking treatment, has served as a mentor to many.

“I believe the best way to ensure quality care for every AKUA client,” Stephen shares, “is by providing abundant support to our team of Directors, Clinicians and Technicians. We have seen that by providing support and creating a culture of integrity, compassion, and ownership we empower our team members to dedicate themselves to the work of transforming our clients’ lives.”

“Stephen’s integrity, pursuit of excellence for our clients, and ability to show true leadership is extraordinary,” says Kenny. “Since the day he joined AKUA over seven years ago, Stephen has proven himself to be incredibly caring, focused, and hard-working. We are excited to see how AKUA will grow under his leadership.”

AKUA Behavioral Health is a fully accredited and licensed mental health, substance use, and addiction treatment center providing individualized treatment for adult men and women. AKUA has multiple treatment facilities in Northern and Southern California. For more information about the company’s programs, visit www.AkuaMindBody.com.

Stephen Mercurio Appointed as CEO of AKUA Behavioral Health

