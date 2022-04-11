AIR Expands Board of Directors and Councils to Support Mission of an Inclusive, Fair and Resilient Financial System
New directors include Tracy A. Basinger and Shamir Karkal. New council members are F. Christopher Calabia, Kareem Saleh and Deborah Young.
We are honored to have Tracy and Shamir join AIR’s board of directors. They bring combined experience in regulation and technology that is critical to advancing AIR’s mission.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIR — Alliance for Innovative Regulation, announced today that Tracy A.Basinger and Sharmir Karkal have joined its board of directors, F. Christopher Calabia and Deborah Young have joined its global advisory council, and Kareem Saleh has joined its technology council. AIR’s board and councils are composed of former regulators, technology innovators and other stakeholders in the financial ecosystem who help guide and shape AIR’s important work centered on technology use for social good.
“We are honored to have Tracy and Shamir join AIR’s board of directors. They bring combined experience in regulation and technology that is critical to advancing AIR’s mission,” says Jo Ann Barefoot, AIR CEO and co-founder.
Tracy A. Basinger, former head of supervision at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and current senior advisor at Klaros Group, comes to the board after a 30-year-plus career in the Federal Reserve System. She has distinguished herself with her forward-leaning work on consumer protection, fintech, suptech and climate risk. A true fintech pioneer, Shamir Karkal also joins the board. Shamir played a crucial part in building the infrastructure that would pave the way for online banking. He is the co-founder and CEO of Sila and was co-founder of Simple, the first online bank.
F. Christopher Calabia and Deborah Young join AIR’s global council, which is composed of leaders from around the world dedicated to the use of technology to expand financial inclusion and achieve the policy objectives of safety and soundness, consumer protection, and financial integrity. Chris is currently chief executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DSFA). An experienced financial supervisor with expertise in global standards and innovation, he was previously with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Deborah is the founding CEO of The RegTech Association, a global nonprofit membership organization based in Australia that aims to facilitate the creation and adoption of high-performing regtech solutions. Thanks in large part to Deborah’s leadership, Australia is recognized as having the third-highest concentration of regtech producers in the world.
AIR also welcomes Kareem Saleh, founder and CEO of FairPlay – the world’s first fairness-as-a-service solution for financial institutions – to its technology council. Kareem is a financial technology executive with a record of scaling up AI-powered businesses that implement inclusive and fair-lending solutions.
“Our councils play an important role in advising, shaping and ideating how to innovate our regulatory system with digital solutions,” says David Ehrich, AIR co-founder and executive director. “I’m pleased to welcome Tracey and Shamir to the board of directors, Christopher and Deborah to AIR’s global council, and Kareem to AIR’s technology council,” he continues. “I look forward to their collaboration.”
About AIR: AIR is a nonprofit, non-membership organization working to make the financial system fully inclusive, fair and resilient through responsible use of new technology. By connecting regulation, finance, technology and society, AIR drives global innovation and collaboration to overcome the system’s legacy shortcomings and prepare it for rapid technology change.
