Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,239 in the last 365 days.

New mining reclamation policy expands environmental protection

CANADA, April 5 - An interim reclamation security policy for B.C.’s mining industry will better protect the environment, improve the industry’s sustainability, increase transparency and help maintain a competitive industry.

The interim policy requires that reclamation liability cost estimates include both conventional reclamation (such as re-sloping and re-vegetation) and environmental liabilities (such as water treatment). The policy also requires bonding for the operation and maintenance of any necessary water-treatment plants.

The policy reflects a mandate commitment to support the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to ensure owners of large industrial projects are bonded moving forward so that they, not B.C. taxpayers, pay the full costs of environmental cleanup if their projects are abandoned. While work continues on that broader initiative, the interim policy strengthens the financial security requirements for major mines in BC. 

The Mines Act gives the chief permitting officer the authority to determine the amount and form of reclamation security required of mine permit holders. Reclamation security is collected to ensure proper site reclamation when mining companies are unable or unwilling to do so. The interim policy establishes how reclamation security is to be calculated and lays out acceptable forms of reclamation security.

The interim policy was developed following the 2016 auditor general’s report on mining that highlighted areas for improvement and the policy was informed by subsequent engagement with Indigenous Nations, non-governmental organizations, industry and the public.

The interim reclamation policy will be reviewed and updated as necessary following the completion of the Public Interest Bonding Strategy that is being led by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to improve bonding in the natural resource sector.

Learn More:

Interim Reclamation Security Policy for B.C.’s mining industry: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/mineral-exploration-mining/permitting/mine-reclamation-securities

You just read:

New mining reclamation policy expands environmental protection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.