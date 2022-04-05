COVID-19 daily update

CANADA, April 5 - As of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 90.9% (4,529,972) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4% (4,358,529) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.5% (4,333,166) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1% (4,222,894) received their second dose and 57.8% (2,677,473) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.8% (4,058,015) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.5% (3,957,889) received their second dose and 59.5% (2,573,327) have received a third dose.

B.C. is reporting 258 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 357,758 cases in the province.

Note: The numbers of total and new cases are provisional and will be updated when verified in the weekly report starting Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 76

Vancouver Coastal Health: 37

Interior Health: 85

Northern Health: 11

Island Health: 49

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

There are 334 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 35 are in intensive care.

Note: An update on number of deaths related to COVID-19 will be provided on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Overlander (Interior Health) and Cowichan District Hospital (Island Health), for a total of 12 facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including:

long-term care: Monashee Mews, Parkview Place, Overlander (Interior Health) The Heights at Mt. View, Selkirk Seniors Village, Amica Douglas House, Acacia Ty Mawr, Sunridge Place Seniors and Ayre Manor (Island Health)

acute care: Surrey Memorial Hospital, Burnaby Hospital (Fraser Health) and Cowichan District Hospital (Island Health)

assisted or independent living:

As of April 5, people not vaccinated accounted for 12% of the B.C. population, while they account for 17% of COVID-19 critical care patients in hospital.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,508,767 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

