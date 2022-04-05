COVID-19 daily update

CANADA, April 5 - As of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 90.9% (4,529,972) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4% (4,358,529) have received their second dose.
In addition, 93.5% (4,333,166) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1% (4,222,894) received their second dose and 57.8% (2,677,473) have received a third dose.
Also, 93.8% (4,058,015) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.5% (3,957,889) received their second dose and 59.5% (2,573,327) have received a third dose.
B.C. is reporting 258 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 357,758 cases in the province.
Note: The numbers of total and new cases are provisional and will be updated when verified in the weekly report starting Thursday, April 7, 2022.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 76
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 37
- Interior Health: 85
- Northern Health: 11
- Island Health: 49
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
There are 334 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 35 are in intensive care.
Note: An update on number of deaths related to COVID-19 will be provided on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Overlander (Interior Health) and Cowichan District Hospital (Island Health), for a total of 12 facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including:
- long-term care:
- Monashee Mews, Parkview Place, Overlander (Interior Health)
- The Heights at Mt. View, Selkirk Seniors Village, Amica Douglas House, Acacia Ty Mawr, Sunridge Place Seniors and Ayre Manor (Island Health)
- acute care:
- Surrey Memorial Hospital, Burnaby Hospital (Fraser Health) and Cowichan District Hospital (Island Health)
- assisted or independent living:
As of April 5, people not vaccinated accounted for 12% of the B.C. population, while they account for 17% of COVID-19 critical care patients in hospital.
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,508,767 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
Learn More:
For the April 5, 2022, announcement on B.C.’s next steps in COVID-19 response, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0112-000501
For information on when to get a COVID-19 test: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/when-to-get-a-covid-19-test
For information on COVID-19 treatments, including Paxlovid: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/about-covid-19/treatments
For information on booster doses, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/booster
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for children: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/children
For information on a third dose for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised
To learn about how B.C. counts its daily COVID-19 cases in hospitals, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844
To learn about the BC Vaccine Card and how to access yours, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html
Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data or: www.bccdc.ca
For the provincial health officer’s orders and guidance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid-19-novel-coronavirus
For guidance on restrictions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions
The latest updates, including case counts, prevention, risks and to find a testing centre near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/ Or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.