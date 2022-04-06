Interleukin Inhibitors Market Rapidly Advances In Biosimilars, Boosting Growth At Rate 18%

Interleukin Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patent expiry of biologic drugs is opening opportunities for biosimilar drugs, which are a cheap alternative. Major companies in the interleukins sector are focusing on developing biosimilars for interleukin inhibitors. For instance, biosimilars for IL inhibitors such as canakinumab (Ilaris), ustekinumab (Stelara), tocilizumab (Actemra), and secukinumab (Cosentyx) among others are in development by Mabpharm, NeuClone Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gedeon Richter, and Bio-Thera Solutions, respectively. Despite the clinical benefits associated with the use of biologics in psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases, many patients are not treated with biologic therapy, and access to treatment may be limited for several reasons including higher treatment costs. This factor coupled with rapid advances in biotechnology and analytical sciences, which ensure comparability of biosimilars to biologic drugs, drive the trend for biosimilars.

The global interleukin inhibitors market size is expected to grow from $26.95 billion in 2021 to $31.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the interleukin inhibitors market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The interleukin inhibitor market is expected to reach $57.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.2%.

An increase in the number of investigational drugs for inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease will drive the interleukin inhibitors market growth. Inhibitors of interleukin decrease the actions of the inflammatory cytokines, stimulate innate immune responses preventing damage to the host, and maintain normal tissue homeostasis. There are 48 molecules under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Among these, 20 molecules are in Phase III clinical trials. According to the interleukin inhibitors market overview, these growing numbers of pipeline drugs will drive the market growth upon approval.

Major players covered in the global interleukin inhibitors market are Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

TBRC’s global interleukin inhibitors market research report is segmented by type into il-17, il-23, il-1, il-5, il-6, others, by application into psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

