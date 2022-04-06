Therapeutic Proteins Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the therapeutic proteins market size is expected to grow from $100.06 billion in 2021 to $112.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s therapeutic proteins market research the market is expected to reach $177.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins global market.

The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins. Therapeutic proteins provide important therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, hemophilia, and anemia.

Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Trends

Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer, immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies.

Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Segments

The global therapeutic protein market is segmented:

By Product Type: Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone

By Application: Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Others

By Function: Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity, Special Targeting Activity, Vaccines, Protein Diagnostics

By Geography: The global therapeutic proteins global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides therapeutic proteins global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global therapeutic proteins market, therapeutic proteins global market share, therapeutic proteins global market segments and geographies, therapeutic proteins global market trends, therapeutic proteins global market players, therapeutic proteins global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

