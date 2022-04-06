Pexlify Enterprise Solutions Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program

Pexlify joins the MuleSoft partnership program

Pexlify, a leading Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner, announces its partnership with MuleSoft, the provider of the world’s #1 integration and API platform.

As a global leader in integration solutions, we are excited to begin this new partnership with MuleSoft and further extend our service offerings in the Application Integration space ” — Stephen Lambert, CEO Pexlify

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pexlify Enterprise Solutions, a leading Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner, announced today its partnership with MuleSoft, the provider of the world’s #1 integration and API platform. MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ unifies data to deliver a single view of the customer, automates business processes, and builds connected experiences.

This new partnership will allow Pexlify's clients to create a unified view of their customer data by connecting systems, data sources and applications across on-premises, cloud and third-party systems. The result is a 360-degree view of the customer that enables key business processes like sales and marketing, customer service and operations.

With the growing demand for APIs, it is important for Pexlify to offer its customers a reliable and scalable platform that helps them efficiently integrate various applications. By leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™, Pexlify will be able to deliver projects with speed and agility, helping clients unlock data trapped in legacy systems.

"As a global leader in integration solutions, we are excited to begin this new partnership with MuleSoft and further extend our service offerings in the Application Integration space," said Stephen Lambert, CEO at Pexlify. “Through the reusability of integrations, this new capability will help customers transform and modernise their businesses. We are excited to work together with the MuleSoft team to deliver innovative solutions that will drive efficiencies and optimize business performance.”

"We are delighted to welcome Pexlify to the Mulesoft partner program. It is great to see Salesforce partners embrace the MuleSoft proposition. We look forward to growing and developing our partnership with them." said Gavin Simpson, UK RVP for Channel and Alliances at MuleSoft.

This partnership comes as Pexlify continues to expand its services to enable customers to seamlessly connect their data across clouds and on-premise systems.

Pexlify continues to provide strategic guidance, implementation services and ongoing managed services to help customers maximize their investment in Mulesoft and Salesforce technologies.

Pexlify customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration



About Pexlify

Pexlify is a leading Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and specialises in delivering innovative, tailored solutions to Financial Services and High-Tech companies, as well as businesses within multiple verticals. We offer a full lifecycle approach to our services. From offering strategic guidance, discovery sessions, design workshops and business process analysis through to deployment, change management and ongoing support, we help you get the most out of your investment in the Salesforce platform.



MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

