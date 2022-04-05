Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

HB 245, PN 2929 (Kaufer) – The bill amends the Medical Practice Act of 1985 to provide for changes in licensure requirements for international medical school student graduates. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 704, PN 804 (Baker) – The legislation amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by expanding the offense of institutional sexual assault (§3124.2) to include sexual contact between caretakers and care-dependent persons. A vote of 42-2 was recorded.

SB 797, PN 1283 (Robinson) – An Act amending the act of December 20, 2000 (P.L.949, No.130), known as the Neighborhood Improvement District Act, further providing for definitions, for creation of neighborhood improvement district and for powers of neighborhood improvement district management association.

Amendment A03897 (Fontana) – The amendment makes a technical correction to the bill. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

SB 881, PN 1184 (Langerholc) – The legislation would create a grant program for municipalities and counties to establish Safe Exchange Zones. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1167, PN 1525 (DiSanto) – An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for legitimate cannabis-related business.

Amendment A03856 (DiSanto) – The amendment removes the ordinary business deduction provisions in the bill. The amendment passed by a vote of 49-0, and the bill went over in its order.

