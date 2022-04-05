Fish and Game announces upcoming instructor-led hunter education classes in the Magic Valley

Do you have someone in your family that needs to take a hunter education or a combo hunter and bow hunter education course? The Magic Valley Region has scheduled several instructor-led classes over the coming weeks across the Magic Valley.

Hunter education classes are required for anyone born after January 1, 1975 who must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Students must be at least 9 years old to take a hunter education class.

The region will also be offering instructor-led combo classes which are designed for students 9 years of age or older who are new to hunting, this course will certify students in both hunter and bowhunter education. Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

Web-based hunter education and bowhunter education are also offered online.

To sign up for any class go to the Fish and Game website, www.idfg.idaho.gov/education and select either in-person hunter education courses or hunter/bowhunter combo courses, or online courses.

Instructor-led hunter education classes

Filer – April 15-16 and April 22-23

Richfield – May 2-3-4-5-6-7

Malta – May 17-18-19-20

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education classes

Buhl – April 18-19-21-22

Rupert – April 25-26-27-28-29

Jerome – May 7-8

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.