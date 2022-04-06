Submit Release
Ramiro Galván named MDHHS Director of Legislative Affairs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 4, 2022                                                             

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Ramiro Galván has been named as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director of Legislative Affairs.

In this role, Galván is responsible for overseeing the legislative affairs team, constituent services originating with members of the Michigan Legislature, and the development and advancement of all MDHHS legislative priorities for both state and federal government in collaboration with various stakeholders. He will serve as the primary point of contact for all members of the Michigan Legislature related to matters impacting MDHHS.

"Ramiro brings a wealth of knowledge in policy and the legislative process to his new role here at MDHHS," said David Knezek, MDHHS senior chief deputy director. "I am confident in his abilities and believe his background will serve him well as he works in partnership with state leaders and stakeholders on legislative priorities for this administration."

In addition to his most recent role as chief of staff to Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), Galván was a legislative assistant and legislative director for Brinks when she served in the Michigan House of Representatives. He also served as the West Michigan organizer for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

Galván holds a bachelor's degree in political science and government from Michigan State University and completed a fellowship with the Center for Health and Research Transformation.

# # #

 

 

