Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - March 2022
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of March 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Selected Date
Appointment Date
Position End
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
Kairie Pierce
Seattle
3/14/2022
3/14/2022
6/30/2025
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
Robert Mitchell
Tukwila
3/14/2022
3/14/2022
6/30/2022
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
Wade Larson
Spokane Valley
3/17/2022
3/17/2022
6/30/2023
Veterinary Board of Governors
Kathryn Haigh
Shelton
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
12/24/2026
Veterinary Board of Governors
Andrea Sanchez
Vancouver
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
12/24/2026
Technology Services Board
Tanya Kumar
Bellevue
3/15/2022
3/15/2022
10/31/2023
Public Health Advisory Board
Diana Rakow
Seattle
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
7/25/2023
Pierce College Board of Trustees
Lisa Boyd
Lakewood
3/17/2022
3/17/2022
9/30/2024
Paraeducator Board
Pamella Johnson
Rochester
3/25/2022
3/28/2022
8/31/2023
Occupational Therapy Practice Board
Shari Roberts
Renton
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
12/31/2024
Marine Resources Advisory Council
Martha Kongsgaard
Seattle
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
6/30/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council
Gus Gates
Seattle
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
6/30/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council
Marilyn Sheldon
Ocean Park
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
6/30/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council
William (Bill) Dewey
Shelton
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
6/30/2025
Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees
Marc Silva
Longview
3/7/2022
3/7/2022
9/30/2026
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission
Laura Cepoi
Port Townsend
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
6/30/2023
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission
Brenda Charles-Edwards
Seattle
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
6/30/2023
Liquor and Cannabis Board
James Vollendroff
Seattle
3/22/2022
5/1/2022
1/15/2025
Indeterminate Sentence Review Board
Elyse Balmert
Lacey
3/15/2022
4/18/2022
4/15/2027
Indeterminate Sentence Review Board
Kecia Rongen
Olympia
3/15/2022
4/18/2022
4/15/2027
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on
Sheila Babb Anderson
Seattle
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
1/4/2025
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on
Mary Pacheco
Kennewick
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
1/4/2026
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on
Vivian Obah
Millcreek
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
1/4/2026
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on
Charles Adkins
Everett
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
1/4/2025
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on
Jenece Howe
Toppenish
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
1/4/2023
Health Insurance Pool Board of Directors, Washington State
James Dixson
Spokane Valley
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
5/31/2023
Environmental Justice Council
Sylvia Miller
Tacoma
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
7/25/2024
Environmental Justice Council
Raeshawna Ware
Tacoma
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
7/25/2025
Developmental Disabilities Endowment Trust Fund Governing Board
Lawson Knight
Walla Walla
3/7/2022
3/16/2022
3/15/2026
Developmental Disabilities Endowment Trust Fund Governing Board
Daniel Rubin
Olympia
3/7/2022
3/16/2022
3/15/2026
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, Washington Center for
Dennis Matthews
Spokane
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
7/1/2026
Building Code Council
Anthony Doan
Yakima
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
1/5/2025
Building Code Council
Todd Beyreuther
Spokane Valley
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
1/5/2025
Building Code Council
Peter Rieke
Pasco
3/16/2022
3/16/2022
1/5/2023
Building Code Council
Katy Sheehan
Spokane
3/16/2022
3/21/2022
1/5/2025
Auto Theft Prevention Authority
Christopher Guerrero
Kennewick
3/25/2022
3/25/2022
11/18/2023
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
Karin Rodland
Richland
3/25/2022
4/1/2022
3/31/2026
Aerospace Workforce Council
Celeste Monahan
Olympia
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
1/1/2075
