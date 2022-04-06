Submit Release
CrossLend appoints Sven Möhle as Chief Sales Officer

Berlin-based FinTech CrossLend puts additional resources behind its growth ambitions by hiring Sven Möhle as Chief Sales Officer.

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin-based FinTech CrossLend puts additional resources behind its growth ambitions by hiring Sven Möhle as Chief Sales Officer. CrossLend operates an end-to-end platform for loan portfolio transactions, featuring data and analysis tools, a marketplace for loan originators and institutional investors, as well as securitisation as a service. The company aims to expand its customer base in the area of digital solutions for financial services. In his new role, Sven will coordinate the activities of the company’s sales team, which spans Europe.

Sven has over 21 years of pan-European experience, notably in developing and implementing sales strategies in the area of digital financial solutions. He joins CrossLend from the NYSE-listed FinTech Broadridge where he was Director of Sales for the DACH region and where he developed the company's go-to-market strategy. Previous positions include managerial roles at Bloomberg and Finastra. He has a deep understanding of establishing mutually-beneficial partnerships in the digital financial services industry.

Of his new responsibility, Sven Möhle said: “I am a strong believer in the power of technology to enable positive transformation, particularly in the private debt ecosystem. By striking new synergies and by making it easier for both investors and originators to digitise their processes, CrossLend can facilitate decision making and growth for capital market participants across the continent.”

Oliver Schimek, CEO of CrossLend, commented: “Our business partners will benefit from Sven’s broad experience at the interface between technology and the capital markets. As we accelerate our growth, we are happy to have Sven on board.”


***
About CrossLend
CrossLend is a Berlin based FinTech company providing a digital platform for end-to-end private debt transactions. Leveraging the power of technology and data, CrossLend facilitates interactions between originators and institutional investors through data analytics, a distribution platform, and a streamlined digital settlement process. The company’s pan-European client base includes banks, alternative lenders, pension funds, and insurance companies. Authorised by BaFin, the CSSF, and the FCA, CrossLend is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in Frankfurt, London, Vienna, Luxembourg and Lisbon. The company is backed by an array of prestigious investors, including Mouro Capital (formerly Santander InnoVentures), ABN AMRO Ventures, Lakestar, and the Luxembourg Future Fund (EIF and SNCI).

Agnieszka Szczesna
CrossLend GmbH
+49 30 208 488 133
email us here
