UAE’s telcos pressed to replace Huawei as 5G network vendor

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/United-Arab-Emirates-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

This is the result of focussed investment in infrastructure in recent years, with an emphasis on fibre as opposed to upgraded copper networks, as well as on 5G. Indeed, the UAE has the second highest 5G take-up globally, behind only China.This progress is part of a long-term strategy to wean the UAE’s economy away from its dependence on oil, and to be supported more by digital services. To this end, the government has encouraged foreign investment by several means, including the ongoing development of the futuristic Masdar City, and by enabling higher foreign ownership of the two principal telcos Etisalat and du. The rapprochement seen in the October 2020 Abraham Accords Agreement signed between the UAE and Israel will also encourage cross border commerce and telecom traffic, and encourage investment in technology firms and digital services.





Key developments:





Regulator confirms plans to close down GSM networks by the end of 2022 and refarm spectrum for 5G;

UAE’s telcos increase foreign ownership limit to 49%;

UAE enjoying one of the fastest median 5G download speeds globally;

Amazon Web Services to open data centres in the UAE in the first half of 2022;

Telecom regulator encourages affordable roaming rates within GCC countries;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to March 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:





Etisalat, du, Thuraya, Yahsat, Virgin Mobile, Swyp







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/United-Arab-Emirates-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665