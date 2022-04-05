Bahrain - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Bahrain utilises telecoms infrastructure for digital transformation

STC selected Huawei as vendor, and its 5G service provides data at up to 1.2Gb/s. Zain Bahrain was relatively late in launching a commercial 5G service. Also partnered with Ericsson, the company in mid-2021 deployed carrier aggregation technology to increase network capacity.The country saw a fall in the number of mobile subscriptions between 2017 and 2019, due to the introduction biometric SIM registration laws. More recently, growth has been supressed by the economic and restrictive effects of the pandemic, which resulted in periods of lockdown and limits on travel for foreign workers. These factors resulted in a 7.9% fall in the number of subscribers in 2020, year-on-year, though there was a slight growth in the first months of 2021. The MNOs are looking to mobile broadband, supported by the increased take-up of 5G services, to prop up revenue growth. This has met with some success: Zain Bahrain reported a 4% increase in revenue in the first half of 2021, year-on-year.





Key developments:





STC, Batelco and Zain Bahrain extend 5G services;

BNET launches portability process for fixed broadband services;

Electricity and Water Authority builds a private LTE network;

Batelco secures an Open Banking licence; é

Batelco considers dual listing on the Bahrain Stock Exchange and Saudi Stock Exchange;

Regulator renews mobile licences held by Batelco and Zain;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data for Q4 2021, telcos’ operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies covered in this report include:





Batelco, STC Bahrain, Zain Bahrain, Kalaam Telecom







