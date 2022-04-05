Iran - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Iran’s MNOs widen reach of 5G services

The Group plans to exit these markets and focus on its business units in Africa, a region which promises more rewarding returns on investment. However, the Group has a medium-term plan for Iran, and its exit may not be completed for a few years yet. Sanctions and Iran’s hyperinflationary economy have been central to the difficulties faced by MTN Irancell. Since 2018, the Group has been prevented from transferring abroad the profits from this unit. However, renewed efforts by the Iranian government to remove sanctions may enable MTN to repatriate cash owed to it in loan repayments and dividends.



More broadly, operators in Iran have invested in improving the reach and capacity of their LTE networks. After some delay, both MCI and MTN Irancell were able to launch 5G services in the first half of 2021. To tackle the lack of available spectrum, the regulator has set aside for auction spectrum in the 3.5GHz band for 5G use. The wider reach of 5G will support the government’s efforts to improve the scale of the digital economy in coming years.





Recent developments:





MTN Group confirms plan to exit Iran;

Government launches project to extend an FttP service to more than 20 million premises by mid-2025;

Regulator awards spectrum in the 2.3GHz band to MCI and MTN Irancell;

Legislation is passed transferring TCI’s fixed network assets to the government;

Network operators begin offering national roaming to improve services in rural areas;

TCI allowing infrastructure sharing of its fibre network with competitors;

Iran implements its 6th Development Plan;

Report update includes telcos’ operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:





Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI), Mobile Communications Iran (MCI), MTN Irancell, Tamin Telecom (Rightel).







