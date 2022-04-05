Difficult operating environment forces out MTN Syria

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Syria-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The operating environment for Syriatel and MTN Syria has also been made difficult by disputed demands for back taxes, as well as a range of associated measures made against the operators, including the suspension of share trading and the imposition of judicial guardianships.Having considered its options for several years, MTN Group recently confirmed that it was no longer interested in continuing to operate in the country. This resignation also applies to the Group’s other business units in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iran, which together contribute a negligible proportion of Group revenue.Although the low broadband and mobile penetration rates in Syria suggests that there is considerable room for growth, such growth is predicated on a return to political and economic stability, and thus on subscribers being able to pay for services, in turn contributing to telcos’ revenue and investment potential. Without a clear path to this stability, the telecom market faces years of stagnation rather than reconstruction.





Key developments:





MTN Group exits the Syrian market, citing the difficult operating environment;

Regulator licences Wafa Telecom as the third mobile operator;

Civil unrest continues to disrupt telecom services, particularly in rural and remote areas which can be difficult to access.

Emergency Telecommunications Cluster aid network operating in Syria to provide emergency internet connectivity and telecom services.

Report update includes telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:





Syrian Telecommunication Establishment (STE), MTN Syria, Syriatel.







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Syria-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665