Hoyer Statement on Russian Atrocities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Russian actions targeting citizens in Ukraine: 

"The entire world was shaken by the images and news coming out of Russian-held areas as they have been liberated by Ukrainian forces.  The murder of innocent people – including children – rape, pillaging, and targeting of civilians for the purpose of causing hunger and suffering are never acceptable in war and constitute grave war crimes.  There must be an independent accounting of what occurred, and I agree with President Biden that there must be a war crimes trial once this conflict is over.  Vladimir Putin and those who carried out his illegal and immoral orders to target civilians must be held fully accountable to justice and international law."

U.S. Politics


