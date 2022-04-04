THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022

H.R. 4476 – DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Homeland Security)
H.R. 5689 – Resilient AMERICA Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 5641 – SPEED Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.Res. 831 – Calling on the United States Government to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
Suspensions (2 votes)
H.R. 1218 – Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act, as amended (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 2501 – Spectrum Coordination Act, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
