THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022

 
 
“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. H.R. 6387 – School and Daycare Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security)
  2. H.R. 5633 Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 1540 – REPORT Act, as amended (Rep. Aguilar – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 4209 – DHS Illicit Cross-Border Tunnel Defense Act, as amended (Rep. Pfluger – Homeland Security)
  5. H.R. 4476 – DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Homeland Security)
  6. H.R. 5689 – Resilient AMERICA Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  7. H.R. 5641 – SPEED Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  8. H.Res. 831 – Calling on the United States Government to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
Suspensions (2 votes)
  1. H.R. 1218 – Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act, as amended (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 2501 – Spectrum Coordination Act, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022

