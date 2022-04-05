THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 5497 – BURMA Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7276 – Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. __ – Rule Providing for the Consideration of H.R. 3807 – Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Blumenauer – Small Business) H.Res. __ – Resolution Recommending That The House Of Representatives Find Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr., In Contempt Of Congress For Refusal To Comply With Subpoenas Duly Issued By The Select Committee To Investigate The January 6th Attack On The United States Capitol (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol) (Subject to a Rule)