A TOP TEAM: MERIDIAN BARRIERS AND OLYMPIC ATHLETES

Park City, UT

PARADE ROUTE SECURED BY ARCHER BARRIERS

PARK CITY, UT, US, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was time to celebrate the return of Olympians and Paralympians, and Utah’s “Ski Capital”, Park City, did it in style with a parade through its historic streets.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Meridian Rapid Defense Group rolled out its highly mobile Archer 1200 Barriers, effectively shutting down the parade route to all but those taking part in the parade.

The procession of 66 skiers, lugers and biathletes who competed in the Beijing Winter Olympics was cheered on by thousands of local people lining Main Street.

Jenny Diersen, Park City Special Events and Economic Development Program Manager, said “We posted the closure at one o’clock to give people time to get a cup of coffee or drop their skis off. We do the hard closure at four o’clock.”

That was when the Meridian barriers were rolled into place, and soon after the parade was underway.

“These barriers of ours are ideal for just this sort of event,” said Eric Alms, Meridian President. “We are hearing from many cities now who have heard how easily the Archer barriers can be moved in and out.

“They tell us, while they want total parade protection, they want it to be the sort of protection that doesn’t take hours or sometimes days to set up, which disrupts local traffic and that’s what our barriers do,” said Mr. Alms.

The Archer 1200 Barriers are 700 lbs. of U.S. made steel, yet because of their unique design can be easily moved by one person. In Park City within minutes of the Olympian parade being over, the barriers were wheeled away and the streets reopened to traffic.

As is always the case, before the event Meridian worked with the city and parade organizers to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan. This ensures everyone agrees on the security plan well before the event.

The Olympians said they enjoyed hearing the crowd’s cheers, which they said was so nice after two Olympics where, because of COVID restrictions, crowds were not allowed.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com