Used Car Market 2022-2023 Forecast from the Expert Insider

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US automotive market is demonstrating serious fluctuations within the latest years. This US auto sales review collected by the Indy Auto Man analysts will help customers evaluate which models are the most beneficial to look for in used car dealerships today.

The large volume of the particular car brand sales means a wider range of spare parts and a lower market price for the used vehicles of that manufacturer.

2021 has begun quite positively for the US auto market. In the first quarter (Q1), 3.97 million vehicles were sold (+13.2%). In the 2nd quarter, experts noted an even more impressive growth in sales (+46.9%, 4.35 million units). However, such dynamics can be explained by the incredibly low volumes in the 2020 Q2.

In the 3rd quarter, car sales began to fall (-15.7%) - only 3.38 million vehicles were sold. The negative trend continued in the 4th quarter 2021: Americans purchased 3.26 million units (-22.2%).

In total, 14.9 million cars were sold in the country in 2021, which is 3,4% more in comparison to 2020, and 17,6% less than in 2019. The new cars that were sold in 2019-2021 will be on the secondary market tomorrow.



Market Leaders 2021

According to Statista, in 2021, Toyota, which increased sales by 3.8%, became the new leader in the auto brand ranking. Its share in the US market increased by 0.2%.

The former leader Ford, having lost 6.4% in sales volumes, reduced its share by 1.1% and now occupies only second place in the rating of brands. Chevrolet showed the worst performance, reducing sales of its cars by 15.1%, and at the same time losing 2% of the market. However, it is ranked third.

In fourth place is Honda (+9.1% in dynamics), followed by Nissan (+9.7%).

So, the best candidates for the used car buyers in 2022 are: Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet and Honda.

Jeep sales fell 3.3%. The seventh place belongs to the Korean Hyundai, which showed the best results in terms of dynamics in the top ten (+17.2%). In eighth place - Kia, which has risen by 2 lines in the ranking, managed to increase sales by 15.6%. The TOP is closed by Ram (-2 lines in the rating, +3.6%) and Subaru (-1 line in the rating; -2.2%).

Ford F-series remained the most popular car in the US in 2021 (-7.7%; 726,003 units). It is followed by Ram Pickup (+4.3%; 569,389 units) and Chevrolet Silverado (-8.4%; 529,765 units).

Based on the official sales figures, Indy Auto Man experts concluded, that Toyota and Ford would be the leaders in the secondary market for 2022-2023 years. Chosen by the majority of buyers’ in 2020-2021, these are the reliable vehicles with the best value for money.

Speaking about the trucks, the bestsellers would be Ford trucks F-Series, RAM trucks, and Chevy Silverado, as their sales figures remained strong during the last three years.

In the SUV segment, the most impressive vehicles are Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Nissan Rogue. Those planning to buy a sedan or a hatchback should pay attention to Toyota Camry or Honda Civic.

But to make the right choice, customers are advised to consider not only the popularity of models but also compare available options, their depreciation rates, reliability ratings, and competitive advantages of the particular trim.

