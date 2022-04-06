Sheguang Hu conquered fashion world and won World Cultural Communication Fashion Designer award at Dutch Lion Awards

Designer Sheguang Hu

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Dutch Lion Awards gala was successfully held at Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam on April 2nd. Focusing on the world's fashion industry, the 2022 Dutch Lion Awards aims to recognize the established designers and to empower emerging fashion talents. It is an internationally influential fashion awards ranked after London, New York, Milan and Paris.

"With this event at Beurs van Berlage, we are raising the international profile of Amsterdam in the world's fashion industry," said Karel Roeleveld, founder and chairman of The Lion Foundation in the Netherlands. "Netherlands is in a leading position in the international fashion industry. There are many well-known Dutch fashion brands. In addition, our great fashion education system has been continuously providing fashion talents for the world over the years. The Lion Award fashion awards gala provides a platform for the designers to shine. "

The 2022 Dutch Lion Awards announced the most influential awards in the fashion industry, including "Dutch Designer of the Year, Dutch Emerging Talent, Dutch Model of the Year, Dutch Accessories Designer of the Year, and Dutch Fashion Leader". An independent professional jury determined the final winners after several rounds of discussion and selection.

The 2022 Dutch Lion Awards fashion gala was a truly star-gathering night that saw eminent persons in the global fashion industry, celebrities, KOLs, media, entertainers, and fashionistas celebrated together at Beurs van Berlage.

World-renowned fashion designer and performance artist Sheguang Hu, Spanish artist and designer Caroline Aziz Senegal presented two stunning haute couture shows at the Dutch Lion Awards gala.

Designer Sheguang Hu won the "World Cultural Communication Fashion Designer" award for his avant-garde style and amazing performance. With his love and obsession in fashion for nearly 30 years, he has flawlessly integrated Chinese elements into design, created his distinctive style, bloomed and shone on the international fashion stage. From an outstanding student at the Amsterdam Academy of Arts, he grew into an international fashion design master ; from a “design master" to a "performance artist", to a "world cultural communication fashion designer", Sheguang Hu has never stopped making progress. He draws inspiration from his daily life, from what he hears, sees, and thinks. He creates one after another splendid masterpieces that impress the world immensely.

In order to observe Jun ware production, he lived in Jun kiln for half a year; in order to understand the origin and development of cheongsam, he read countless books; in order to understand traditional Mongolian costumes, he went to every library in Hohhot, and consulted experts and scholars of ethnic costumes. Designer Sheguang Hu believes that fashion without the support of cultural heritage is empty and pale. Every piece of clothing by Sheguang Hu, each collection, is a story, a fashion expression that touches the soul. "World Cultural Communication Fashion Designer", shouldering the mission of growing Chinese cultural influence on the international fashion stage, designer Sheguang Hu well deserved this award!

It is reported that the trophy for the winners of Lion Awards is a gorgeous lion-shaped bronze sculpture designed by the Amsterdam artist Chris Tap, hoping to inspire every winner in the worldwide fashion industry.

The Dutch Lion Awards Fashion Awards Gala will be held on the first Saturday of April every year From 2022 onwards. We look forward to the next glamorous Dutch Lion Awards Fashion Awards Gala, and new masterpieces from the talented designer Sheguang Hu!

Sheguang Hu haute couture fashion show at 2022 Dutch Lions Awards Gala