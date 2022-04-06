The Elephant Project’s ‘Ukraine Kiki’ Exchanges White for Ukrainian Blue and Yellow

Pictured: Special edition 'Ukraine Kiki' wearing Ukraine's national colors. 100% of net proceeds from its sales go directly to organizations benefitting Ukraine and its animals. Photo courtesy of The Elephant Project

100% of Net Proceeds From 'Ukraine Kiki' Toy Sales Will Go Directly to U Animals and UNICEF to Benefit Ukraine and its Animals

SOUTHERN CALIFORNNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elephant Project, a California-based organization that’s helped save over 300 elephants worldwide and educated children about the threats to these majestic creatures, is partnering with The Elephant Cooperation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping elephants and other animals, to support Ukraine and its animals during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Elephant Project is introducing a new limited edition version of its popular plush elephant Kiki (pictured below) and donating 100% of net proceeds to organizations supporting Ukraine and its beleaguered animals.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, over three million Ukrainians have fled the country and been forced to leave their homes, possessions and even animals behind. In Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, food supply challenges, shelling and missile strikes have killed hundreds of civilians and animals, including a 96-year old Holocaust survivor, and forced widespread evacuations. Ukraine’s oldest zoo, Kharkiv Zoo, was hit with heavy shelling in early March that damaged habitats and killed animals housed in the facility. According to the zoo’s representatives, many caretakers and their families are now living inside the zoo to better care for its 6,000+ animals.

To provide much-needed resources and support to these animals and others across Ukraine, The Elephant Project is introducing a new limited-edition version of its popular stuffed elephant Kiki donned in Ukraine’s national colors of azure blue and golden yellow. All proceeds from the limited edition Kiki Ukraine doll sales go to fund U Animals and UNICEF, two organizations that have worked tirelessly to help Ukraine’s animals and children.

“Each day the risks grow for animals across Ukraine.'' said Kristina McKean, The Elephant Project’s founder. “Animals are too often overlooked as collateral damage in war, and, with the help and intense commitment of the Ukrainian people during these unprecedented times, we will do our utmost to keep them fed and safe.”

Founded in 2017 by Kristina McKean, The Elephant Project sells animal-themed merchandise for a good cause - donating 100% of its net proceeds to helping save animals worldwide and educating children and their parents about the threats these creatures face.

In addition to helping raise funds for animals, Kiki and her fellow products Tembo and Oba help educate children and their parents about the importance of protecting elephants and other animals from environmental factors, abandonment, abuse and the brutal training methods used to prepare them for circuses and other “entertainment” purposes.

About The Elephant Project

Founded in 2017 by Kristina McKean, The Elephant Project is a California-based organization that donates 100% of its net proceeds to helping save elephants worldwide and educating children and their parents about the threats to these majestic creatures. Through its partners, which include Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Elephant Nature Park and Elephant Cooperation, The Elephant Project has helped rescue and protect over 300 elephants.