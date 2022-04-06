Eternium Aerospace solar-thermal liquid hydrogen production system funding campaign
Zero fossil fuels, higher production performance than typical electrolysis, zero emissions
Our system generates more liquid hydrogen with less electrical input, anywhere there is heat and water for use in any fuel cell vehicle including our aircraft in development Eternium Archangel.”NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eternium Aerospace has announced its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to finish prototype of their solar-thermal hydrogen production and liquefaction system. The company has designed technology that produces up to 350% more hydrogen than conventional hydrogen electrolysis techniques per unit of current using thermal energy harvested from the sun, geothermal, or waste industrial heat. The system requires zero fossil fuels and produces no emissions and is a more than 3 fold increase in production versus current technology. Eternium President Jared Semik shared that the company has been diligently working on the design and proof of concept testing and is now ready for full system prototyping.
— Jared Semik
Eternium’s hydrogen production system is only a part of the company’s long-term development plans. While designing its long-range multi-role fuel cell electric aircraft, the Archangel, Eternium realized that hydrogen production is a limiting factor in powering the hydrogen economy. 96% of hydrogen is produced by fossil fuels or requires large amounts of electrical energy from a power grid that isn't entirely zero emissions. Eternium's production system changes this. By using thermal energy from green resources such as the sun and geothermal heat we increase the hydrogen production output in addition to producing the remaining electrical energy required throughout the process.
Eternium is seeking global support to build a scale production prototype of its thermal hydrogen electrolysis and liquefaction system to produce liquid hydrogen with little more than water and heat. “We envision a global decentralized hydrogen production network that better democratizes access to energy by not requiring extractable resources limitedly located throughout the world, such as methane, and oil or even the minerals required in modern batteries. This means no reliance on mining, drilling, fracking or carbon emissions. This also means energy equality. We are helping reshape humanity’s relationship with energy, each other, and our planet by creating a method of fuel energy production available to nearly all people. Our goal is to drastically reduce or even eliminate the environmental impact of fuel production, while minimizing the ongoing potential for conflict over production of existing energy resources,” said Semik.
“We are asking you to be a part of that first wave of investors to support our company and the promise of a long awaited and growing hydrogen economy. Join us and support our efforts for a zero-emission future and democratized fuel production.”, asks Semik. Supporters of our crowdfunding campaign are entitled to the perks, progress and project information outlined in our campaign page found below by following the QR code or at, https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/eternium-aerospace-liquid-h2-production-system. More information about the technology is contained in our campaign page.
“Most importantly, you will be a key component in guiding our shared future. Our team is eager to answer any questions you might have about the campaign and encourage you to use the Indiegogo page to share ideas and feedback.” shared Semik.
Eternium Aerospace Liquid Hydrogen fuel production tech Indiegogo