S&S Activewear Acquires TSF Sportswear
Expands S&S presence in the Southeast while giving TSF customers access to S&S’s 100+ brand offerings and improved transit timesBOLINGBROOK, ILL., UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&S Activewear ("S&S"), a leading American apparel wholesale distributor, today announced that it has acquired TSF Sportswear. TSF is the Southeast's leading wearables distributor. By acquiring TSF, S&S gains greater access to markets in the Southern United States, while TSF’s customers can now select from S&S’s 100+ brand offerings and benefit from a greater depth of inventory driven by S&S’s nationwide network.
"We’re very pleased to have TSF join the S&S family," says S&S Chief Executive Officer, Jim Shannon. "There’s a great fit between our two businesses. TSF brings some amazing talent as part of this new partnership, and we are confident the acquisition will add a great deal of value to TSF’s loyal customer base."
S&S has continued to make major investments in its North American capacity and technology in recent years. Before the TSF acquisition, the company’s more than 2,000 employees operated out of approximately four million square feet of warehouse space. Now, it is once again growing even larger. S&S plans to retain TSF’s south Florida and Puerto Rico locations and invest in additional inventory and a broader SKU offering in those buildings. TSF’s Arlington, Texas operation will move down the road to S&S’s Fort Worth facility, providing TSF’s southern and western customers access to an additional 375,000 sq. ft. of inventory and brands. As Frank Myers, S&S President, shares, “By bringing TSF’s operations into S&S, we are solidifying our leading position in the apparel distribution market.”
S&S products can now reach 99% of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico within two days and 44 states in the U.S. in just one day. The company offers a wide selection of apparel types, including t-shirts, sweats, polos, headwear and outerwear. S&S’s 100+ brands span Adidas, Champion, Columbia, Oakley and many other well-known names in the fashion world.
“Joining forces with S&S gives us access to new technologies and resources, and a greater depth of inventory and brands,” says John Feinberg, Owner & President of TSF Sportswear. “It’s a very mutually beneficial agreement, and we look forward to our new partnership.”
Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to S&S in the transaction.
KSCA | Investment Banking served as the Investment Banker to TSF Sportswear in this transaction.
To learn more, visit https://www.ssactivewear.com/
About S&S Activewear
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL, S&S Activewear is the leading distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. With over four million square feet of warehouse space across North America, S&S offers more than 100 brands, including everything from basic garments to fashion-forward styles. Through its nationwide network, S&S services a broad range of customers, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.
Learn more at www.ssactivewear.com.
About TSF Sportswear
TSF Sportswear is a leading multi-line wholesaler, with operations and warehouses in Florida, Puerto Rico, Alabama, and Texas.
