EROCK OFFERS SPECIAL INSPECTION SERVICES USING DRONES AND ROBOTICS
EROCK teams with our clients to reach new levels of safety and efficiency, by combining new special sensors, drones, and robotics with long established means and methods of inspection”GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EROCK Associates LLC offers special inspection services using drones & robotics. Ready to staff for both short and long term projects, EROCK uses the their experience combined with the latest technology to accomplish complex tasks that were once impossible, time consuming or too dangerous to complete.
— Eric Bennett, Founder, Erock Associates, llc
Erock can provide photo and video services, underground or above ground, as well as point cloud data using new slam based lidar systems. (simultaneous Localization And Mapping). SLAM uses lidar for navigation as well as to gather data. The versatile units can be used in any situation, either by walking, driving, attach to cage, or attached to a drone, rover, or robot.
The company is made up of experienced crew members who have spent years throughout varying industries, with skillsets from different backgrounds, tailored to your needs in the Mining, Tunneling, AEC, Water, Power, and Transportation sectors. Whether it’s to properly evaluate and document current conditions, to oversee work in progress, or for compliance to plans and specifications, EROCK can assist.
“Erock reaches new levels of safety and efficiency in inspections, by combining new special sensors, drones, and robotics with long established means and methods,” says Eric Bennett, founder of EROCK Associates, LLC.
As special inspectors, EROCK can help your team capture more data, safer, faster and better in real time for your use. If you have a need for special inspections on your next project contact EROCK.
Eric Bennett
Erock Associates, llc
+1 530-460-1848
Eric.Bennett@Erockllc.com
