IBT Apps Partners with BDS Technology to Convert Sparak Users
Community banks on Finastra’s sunsetting core system will experience minimal disruptions thanks to a dynamic, client-focused conversion process.
Sparak banks have been left with significant risk on their hands. We're working with them to develop the strongest conversion strategy to ensure they can continue to operate with minimal disruption.”CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBT Apps, a leading-edge provider of adaptable core banking software, is proud to partner with BDS Technology, Inc to convert their banks onto the IBT Apps i2Core® platform. As former Sparak users, these banks will enjoy a more seamless conversion, benefiting from IBT Apps’ proprietary conversion process and BDS Technology’s long history with Finastra’s core system. The conversion will facilitate ongoing operational efficiency and reduce the banks’ customer impact, all while equipping them with modern core technology to move their business forward.
— Mike Shubert
“These community banks have been left with a significant risk on their hands,” says Mike Shubert, Chief Operations Officer and Founder, IBT Apps. “Our team is working with them to develop the strongest conversion risk mitigation strategy to ensure they can continue to operate with little to no disruption. By onboarding a modern core platform, they can assure optimal technology performance for years to come.”
As part of their risk mitigation strategy, IBT Apps has engaged industry experts to aid in the Sparak bank conversions. They signed agreements with two private data centers that each have decades of Sparak experience. Additionally, they have hired a former Sparak conversion team manager as part of their operations team. With over 20 years’ experience, she has participated in over 100 conversions.
“We know the conversion process can be overwhelming and exhaustive, especially if a bank doesn’t have access to all of their deconversion files up front,” says Shubert. “We’re changing the process, so it doesn’t have to be a burden on the bank or the pocketbook.”
IBT Apps works directly with a bank’s team—often on-site for key points in the conversion process— including the “go live” date. They use proprietary tools, checklists, and templates for data audits to ensure the cleanest conversion files. Moreover, they use efficiency audits to thoroughly review the bank’s settings and create multiple test files prior to conversion.
These activities enable a bank to get the most out of their new software and accelerate their ROI. Any concerns about losing data in the process are eliminated as customers continue to have access to all their historical documents, e.g., check images and statements. This is all possible without having to contact the previous core provider and is completed at no additional cost to the bank.
Aside from a simplified conversion process, banks can also take advantage of all the IBT Apps partnership benefits, leveraging innovative technology and client-focused service and support to gain a competitive edge in their market.
“Not only was innovation and integration of all products key to getting our customers back to banking, we were also looking for a processor to take our customers to the next level and to add new customers to our data center," says Rickey Corbitt, President, BDS Technology, Inc. "IBT Apps has always had a commitment to community banking and client satisfaction. Like them, our biggest asset is personal service. That’s why expanding our partnership to include the core was not a tough decision once we heard Finastra was sunsetting our core. IBT Apps stands by their products and services and we’re confident they’ll lead us through the conversion of these banks without a problem.”
IBT Apps currently has four Sparak banks scheduled for conversion over the next few months, with several more looking to join the group.
